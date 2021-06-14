lightdox-snares-worldwide-rights-to-stefan-pavlovic’s-visions-du-reel-winner-‘looking-for-horses’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Swiss sales outfit Lightdox has snapped up worldwide rights to Stefan Pavlovic’s experimental documentary “Looking for Horses,” winner of the Burning Lights competition at April’s Visions du Reel in Switzerland, where it world premiered. Said Lightdox co-founder and CEO Anna Berthollet: “In his reflective and disarmingly honest feature debut, Stefan Pavlović reveals that friendship and understanding […]

