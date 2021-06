Spread the love











Just in time for its 20th anniversary season, Cinespia makes its return to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a summer of cinema under the stars, with a lineup of screenings including, “The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Addams Family,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Wizard of Oz.” “Dazed and Confused” and “Dirty Dancing” will kickoff the […]

