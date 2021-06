Spread the love











John Krasinski’s nearly silent thriller “A Quiet Place Part II” has crossed a notable box office milestone. The Paramount Pictures film is the first of the pandemic era to surpass $100 million in U.S. ticket sales. Through the weekend, “A Quiet Place 2” has generated $108 million at the domestic box office and another $80 […]

