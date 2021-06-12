‘raiders-of-the-lost-ark’-at-40:-karen-allen-on-having-snakes-dumped-on-her-and-how-tom-selleck-almost-got-harrison-ford’s-role

Spread the love











On June 12, 1981, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” immersed viewers in the intrepid undertakings of Indiana Jones — a lionhearted archaeologist who set out to find the mystifying Ark of the Covenant. Harrison Ford portrayed the titular adventurer, while Karen Allen played the high-spirited and resilient Marion Ravenwood. Before being cast in Steven Spielberg’s […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...