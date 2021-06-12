MONDO

‘Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times’ Review: A Blandly Inspirational Doc About Happiness

da redazione
Despite hailing from different backgrounds and faiths, His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu are linked by their kindred fights for justice and self-determination for all. Their unique friendship is the crux of “Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times,” Academy Award-winner Louie Psihoyos (“The Cove”) and co-director Peggy Callahan’s nonfiction portrait […]

