Oscar-winning actors Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to headline a new drama from acclaimed director Todd Haynes. “May December” will see the heavyweights pair for the story of a Hollywood actress (Portman) who travels to the picturesque coast of Maine to study the real-life woman (Moore) she’s set to play in a film. […]

