“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu sees his error in casting brown actors in subservient roles. While promoting his new film “In the Heights,” Chu told Insider that he should have made the South Asian characters in “Crazy Rich Asians” “more human” and that he “totally gets” the criticism. The 2018 rom-com hit centers […]

