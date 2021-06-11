J.J. Abrams’ Loud Robot Label Strikes Deal With RCA, Premiering With Nnena (EXCLUSIVE)

Spread the love











RCA Records has announced a new partnership and label deal with Loud Robot, the record label from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, to release new musical talent. To kick off this partnership, Nnena, the first musical signing to Loud Robot, today releases a brand-new track and video for “Heart Moan,” the second track from her forthcoming debut EP “Bipolar AF,” which is set for release on June 25. […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...