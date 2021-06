Spread the love











Los Angeles Confidential magazine celebrated its fourth “Portraits of Pride” edition with a swanky soiree held at the newly-opened Pendry West Hollywood hotel on Tuesday night. Presented by EFFEN Vodka and Hornitos Tequila, the event also honored cover star Andrew Rannells for his decade-long career in entertainment. Ahead of the event, Rannells explained what Pride […]

