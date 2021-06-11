‘hansel-&-gretel’-helmer-tommy-wirkola-teams-with-charades-for-animated-musical-‘spermageddon’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Tommy Wirkola, the popular Norwegian helmer of “Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters” and “Dead Snow,” will be making his animation debut with “Spermageddon,” a humor-laced musical feature about the beginning of life. Charades (“Mirai,” “Belle”) has boarded the project and will represent it in international markets. “Spermageddon” follows two narrative threads — the emerging love […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...