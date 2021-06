Spread the love











CMNTY Culture Films, a sub-division of Philip Lawrence’s CMNTY Culture, announced that they will be the lead production company on “The Last Plantation.” The film, which marks the company’s debut project, follows the untold true story of a Black soybean farmer, John Boyd Jr., and white accident attorney, James Farrin, as they overcome long odds […]

