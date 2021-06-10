Leos Carax’s ‘Annette,’ Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Snapped Up by MUBI for U.K. and Ireland

Spread the love











Cannes 2021 opener “Annette,” directed by Leos Carax and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, has been snapped up by MUBI, the theatrical distributor and global “curated film” streaming service. The company has secured all rights to the movie for the U.K. and Ireland. “Annette,” which stars Marion Cotillard (“Inception”) and Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) […]

