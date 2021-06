Spread the love











Jane Campion, a Cannes legend who remains the only female director to have won the Palme d’Or with “The Piano,” will have her latest drama “The Power of the Dog” world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. A Netflix Original, “The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons. […]

