Spread the love











A new series about the relationship between Hollywood fixer Sidney Korshak and the late MCA media titan Lew Wasserman is stirring up some present-day back lot drama, multiple insiders tell Variety. The issue at hand with the recently announced project “The Last Mogul,” which has attached Jonah Hill to star as Korshak and Oscar winning […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...