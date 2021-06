Spread the love











Leading Barcelona production-distribution company Filmax has picked up the international rights to “Ama,” the directorial debut of Spain’s Julia de Paz Solvas. The mother-daughter drama bowed at Spain’s 24th Malaga Film Festival this week, where it plays in official competition. Filmax releases the feature theatrically in Spain on July 16. Produced by La Dalia Films, […]

