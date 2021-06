Spread the love











Ernie Lively, the actor who appeared in beloved movies “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” and “Turner & Hooch,” has died. He was 74. A representative for Lively confirmed his death to Variety. In the two “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” movies, which came out in 2005 and 2008, Lively portrayed the father of Bridget, […]

