dolph-lundgren,-matthew-rhys-join-voice-cast-of-‘seal-team,’-from-south-africa’s-triggerfish-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Dolph Lundgren and Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys have joined the stellar voice cast of “Seal Team,” the upcoming animated feature from South Africa’s Triggerfish, which is receiving the MIFA Industry Award at the 60th Annecy Int’l Animation Film Festival. Cinema Management Group (CMG), which handled worldwide sales on Triggerfish’s previous two animated hits, “Adventures in Zambezia” and […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...