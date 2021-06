Spread the love











The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed the 10 participants chosen for its inaugural Breakthrough India initiative. A jury of industry experts including actor Anupam Kher, Netflix India chief Monika Shergill, filmmaker Mira Nair and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur selected 10 of the most promising talent from the film, games and […]

