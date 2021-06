Spread the love











Pan Nalin’s “The Last Film Show,” (aka “Chhello Show”) which opens Tribeca’s Spotlight section on June 10, has attracted buyers around the world, ahead of its world premiere. Neue Visionen has acquired the film for Germany, Karma Films for Spain, Shochiku for Japan, Red Cape and Nachson for Israel and Nos Lusomundo for Portugal. Nalin […]

