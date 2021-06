Spread the love











Shameik Moore, best known for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is attached to lead “Silver Star,” opposite Sydney Sweeney. MK2 Films is handling international sales, with the U.S. rights being held by MK2 Films and the producers. Moore will play Buddy, a 20-year-old Civil War re-enactor who is fresh out of jail and struggling to root […]

