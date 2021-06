Spread the love











Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” starring Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain as infamous televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the brightly-colored world of Jim and Tammy, but things begin to go south when financial improprieties, a sex scandal and rivals […]

