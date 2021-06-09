MONDO

Grammy-Nominated Lewis Capaldi Offers Fans All-Access Pass in New Music Doc From Pulse Films – Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

Scottish musical sensation Lewis Capaldi is the subject of a feature-length documentary directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (“Bros: After the Screaming Stops”) and produced by Pulse Films (“Lemonade,” “Beastie Boys Story”). The film will be shopped to buyers at the Cannes virtual market by Independent Entertainment. The 24-year-old Capaldi has enjoyed a meteoric rise […]

