‘doraemon’-producer-shin-ei-animation,-teams-with-france’s-miyu-productions-on-‘ghost-cat-anzu’-(exclusive)

Spread the love











In a departure, Japan’s Shin-Ei Animation, the studio behind two of the biggest anime TV franchises ever, “Doraemon” and “Crayon Shin-chan,” is teaming with France’s Miyu Productions to co-produce “Ghost Cat Anzu,” an auteurist animated feature film. Directed by Japan’s Nobuhiro Yamashita and Yoko Kuno, “Ghost Cat Anzu” also marks the latest expansive move by […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...