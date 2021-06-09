MONDO

‘Doraemon’ Producer Shin-Ei Animation, Teams with France’s Miyu Productions on ‘Ghost Cat Anzu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
‘doraemon’-producer-shin-ei-animation,-teams-with-france’s-miyu-productions-on-‘ghost-cat-anzu’-(exclusive)
Spread the love

In a departure, Japan’s Shin-Ei Animation, the studio behind two of the biggest anime TV franchises ever, “Doraemon” and “Crayon Shin-chan,” is teaming with France’s Miyu Productions to co-produce “Ghost Cat Anzu,” an auteurist animated feature film. Directed by Japan’s Nobuhiro Yamashita and Yoko Kuno, “Ghost Cat Anzu” also marks the latest expansive move by […]

0 commenti su “‘Doraemon’ Producer Shin-Ei Animation, Teams with France’s Miyu Productions on ‘Ghost Cat Anzu’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: