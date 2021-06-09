MONDO

Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Opener ‘Between Two Worlds’ With Juliette Binoche Sells Abroad (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
cannes’-directors’-fortnight-opener-‘between-two-worlds’-with-juliette-binoche-sells-abroad-(exclusive)
Spread the love

France Televisions Distribution has scored a raft of sales on Juliette Binoche starrer “Between Two Worlds” ahead of its world premiere on opening night of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. “Between Two Worlds” (Ouistreham), adapted from Florence Aubenas’ bestseller “Le Quai de Ouistreham,” stars Binoche as Marianne Winckler, a well-known author who decides to write a book […]

0 commenti su “Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Opener ‘Between Two Worlds’ With Juliette Binoche Sells Abroad (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: