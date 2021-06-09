cannes’-directors’-fortnight-opener-‘between-two-worlds’-with-juliette-binoche-sells-abroad-(exclusive)

Spread the love











France Televisions Distribution has scored a raft of sales on Juliette Binoche starrer “Between Two Worlds” ahead of its world premiere on opening night of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. “Between Two Worlds” (Ouistreham), adapted from Florence Aubenas’ bestseller “Le Quai de Ouistreham,” stars Binoche as Marianne Winckler, a well-known author who decides to write a book […]

