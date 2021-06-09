canada’s-house-of-cool-links-with-france’s-teamto-to-answer-needs-of-a-thriving-animation-industry-(exclusive)

Spread the love











Canada’s leader in animated pre-production is teaming up with one of France’s premier animation studios in a bid to address the chronic shortage of storyboard artists on the market. House of Cool (“Ferdinand,” “Trollhunters”) is lending its expertise to France’s Ecole Cartoucherie Animation Solider (ECAS), a free-of-charge non-profit CG animation school established by TeamTO (“Mighty […]

