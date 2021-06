Spread the love











Chile’s Germán Acuña, director of 2020 Annecy standout “Nahuel and the Magic Book,” has set his sophomore effort with “The Devil’s Vein,” a sort of “fantasy Latin American western,” according to the filmmaker. Set at the height of the mining boom in the Atacama Desert of the 1920s, “The Devil’s Vein” follows Mercedes, a humble […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...