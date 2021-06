Spread the love











Brett Hawn had never really in­ vested in the stock market until his teenage sons tipped him off to GameStop earlier in the year. On Reddit, investors were talking up the distressed retailer and the AMC theater chain. Hawn, a 50­-year-­old network engineer from Phoenix, bought 50 shares of AMC, seeing it as a chance […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...