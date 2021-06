Spread the love











Rock Films, the production house founded by veteran Russian director Alexey Uchitel, has shared the first teaser for its forthcoming Syrian war drama “Palmyra” with Variety. The company is presenting the film this week during the Key Buyers Event. “Palmyra” follows a Syrian Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team targeted by ISIS militants, while they prepare […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...