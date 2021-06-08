russia’s-central-partnership,-latam’s-bf-films-partner-on-psychological-horror-‘schizophrenic’-(exclusive)

Spread the love
Russian production and distribution powerhouse Central Partnership and the Latin American film group BF Films have announced their first co-production, Variety can reveal. “Schizophrenic” is a psychological horror film set in the real world of severe mental disorder. Dark stories of real patients will serve as inspiration, and a variety of schizophrenia symptoms are part […]
