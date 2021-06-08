MONDO

Russia’s Central Partnership, LatAm’s BF Films Partner on Psychological Horror ‘Schizophrenic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

da redazione
Commenti 0
russia’s-central-partnership,-latam’s-bf-films-partner-on-psychological-horror-‘schizophrenic’-(exclusive)
Spread the love

Russian production and distribution powerhouse Central Partnership and the Latin American film group BF Films have announced their first co-production, Variety can reveal. “Schizophrenic” is a psychological horror film set in the real world of severe mental disorder. Dark stories of real patients will serve as inspiration, and a variety of schizophrenia symptoms are part […]

0 commenti su “Russia’s Central Partnership, LatAm’s BF Films Partner on Psychological Horror ‘Schizophrenic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rispondi

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: