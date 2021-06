Spread the love











Rob Zombie, the heavy-metal musician turned director, has confirmed that he will write and direct a feature film based on “The Munsters,” the ’60s sitcom about a family of friendly monsters. “Attention Boils and Ghouls!,” Zombie wrote on Instagram. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for […]

