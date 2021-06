Spread the love











Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY has earned the Peabody Institutional Award, with the honor presented by Oprah Winfrey. DuVernay and Winfrey collaborated on 2014’s “Selma” and 2018’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” and among other projects, the duo also executive produce “Queen Sugar,” which DuVernay created for Winfrey’s OWN network. Selected by the Peabody Board of Jurors, the […]

