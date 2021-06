Malin Åkerman, Connie Nielsen, Philip Winchester & Jack Donnelly Set to Star in Rom-Com ‘A Week In Paradise’ — Film News in Brief

Spread the love











MSR Media announced that Malin Åkerman (“Watchmen”), Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman”), Philip Winchester (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) and Jack Donnelly (“Atlantis”) have been cast in the upcoming romantic comedy film “A Week in Paradise.” The film will follow Maggie (Åkerman), a film star who escapes to a tropical hotel in Nevis after discovering […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...