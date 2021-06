Spread the love











The lush and storied wineries of Lafite Rothschild will be the subject of a new original documentary from Somm TV, the streaming service dedicated to wine, food, travel and hospitality. “Verticals: Lafite Rothschild” will premiere on June 18, and mark the first time cameras have been invited to capture the properties owned by the famous […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...