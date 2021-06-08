key-buyers-event-co-production-forum-showcases-russian-biz-growing-beyond-its-borders

Spread the love
Seventeen Russian projects and nine international projects from eight countries have been selected to take part in WEMW Goes to Russia, a new international co-production forum organized by Russian state film promotion body Roskino and When East Meets West, the Trieste Film Festival’s co-production platform. The projects will be presented to potential co-production partners during […]
