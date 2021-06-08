Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Unveils 2021 Lineup – ‘The Souvenir Part II,’ ‘Ali & Ava,’ ‘A Cambria,’ ‘Neptune Frost,’ ‘Futura’ Among Selections

Spread the love











After canceling its last edition due to the pandemic, Directors’ Fortnight, a section running alongside the Cannes Film Festival, will be back with a stylish and eclectic international lineup, including Joanna Hogg’s highly anticipated “The Souvenir Part II,” Clio Barnard’s “Ali & Ava,” Jonas Carpignano’s “A Chiara,” Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s Rwanda-set sci-fi film “Neptune Frost,” and Alice […]

