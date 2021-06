Spread the love











Leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ Yash Chopra Foundation has launched a vaccination drive for Bollywood industry personnel. YRF chair and MD Aditya Chopra has made available the sprawling premises of its Mumbai studio for the drive, which began Tuesday. The first phase is expected to inoculate 4,000 workers with the aim being to vaccinate […]

