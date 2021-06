Spread the love











Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to star in “She Said,” about the New York Times sexual harassment investigation against Harvey Weinstein that kicked off the #MeToo movement. Mulligan and Kazan are in final negotiations for the Universal Pictures movie to play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the authors of the book “She Said: […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...