“The Lunchbox” casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif died in Mumbai on Monday of a renal failure. She was in her early 40s. Latif was one of the most sought-after casting directors for international projects set in India or with a significant India component. Her casting director credits include “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” […]

