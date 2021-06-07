Russel T. Davies, ‘It’s a Sin’ Team Headline BANFF World Media Festival Masterclass Lineup – Global Bulletin

Spread the love











FESTIVALS The Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) has unveiled its masterclass lineup for this year’s online festival taking place June 14–July 16. Classes will be held by creative team members of major global programs including “It’s a Sin,” hosted by creator Russel T. Davies, director Peter Hoar and actor Nathaniel Curtis; Warner Bros. Television’s Peabody-winning series […]

