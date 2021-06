Spread the love











“Pearl Diver” by Norway’s Margrethe Danielsen has swept Spain’s 16th Animayo Gran Canaria Festival awards, making off with the International Grand Jury Prize as well as plaudits for best student short film, stop motion and comedy for adults. “Pearl Diver” follows three odd couples: a hedgehog that falls in love with a balloon, two oysters anxious […]

