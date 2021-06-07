jennifer-lopez-inks-multi-year-netflix-deal-for-her-nuyorican-productions-banner

Spread the love











Jennifer Lopez, actor, singer and CEO of Nuyorican Productions, has inked a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix. Along with producing partners Benny Medina and president of Nuyorican Productions Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez will produce a slate of film and television content, both scripted and unscripted, that showcase diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. Two Netflix features […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...