in-defense-of-christianity-and-why-it-is-morally-superior-to-islam

As someone who has spent (too) many years in academia both as a student, graduate student, and professor, I have always maintained that some teachers are admirable and inspiring, some are mediocre, and some are very, very dangerous – in fact, some are pure evil. Case in point of the latter is the unrepentant extreme leftist, Noam Chomsky, much admired by the late dictator, Hugo Chávez.

A while back, his hatred focused specifically on both Republicans and Christians in a lecture at St. Olaf College. Previously, the college’s administration had also hosted Jodi Melamed, from Marquette University, who gave a lecture entitled “Understanding Racial Capitalism and the Open Secret of Racial Capitalist Violence” claiming individual liberties, such as free speech and property rights, are tools “that reproduce capitalist violence” (whatever that means). The same administration canceled a lecture by Ben Shapiro. If he were to come back to life, St. Olaf would not be allowed to lecture at St. Olaf College.

Anyway, the esteemed Chomsky declared that Republicans and Christians were “destroying organized human life” wherein Christians, but not Muslims, wanted to destroy the world.

I would like to focus on a defense of Christianity, something that is shockingly absent among conservatives, who appear to be perpetually intimidated by liberals, and who appear to have lost even a semblance of a backbone.

Present day Christianity is a religion superior to Islam. My conclusion is based not on my religious affiliation but because of objective facts.

Let’s start with the most obvious which is that the Prophet Mohammed was a dog-hating, slave-owning individual who married a six year old little girl (incidentally, note that while American liberals want to tear down Confederate statues as memories of racism, they see nothing wrong with either Mohammed or Islam). According to the Hadith and the Koran, he targeted nursing baby girls for when they would later grow a few more years so he could have sex with them. One can argue that the rampant pedophilia in Muslim cultures is a result of his being a role model.

Likewise, the treatment of women in most Muslim societies is stomach churning, even for an antifeminist like myself. Essentially, they are slaves, subjected to early marriages, no legal standing to speak off, easily cast off by a bored husband, wearing potato sack-like clothes, or black clothing that makes them look like crows. They are subjected to clitoridectomies in many countries, even inside enclaves of civilized countries. The husband can have four wives, which is deeply humiliating to the older wife. Many of the wives are children (bridal registries can be found at Toys R Us). Daughters are often married off to men that the girls don’t want to marry (even geriatrics,) and if they refuse, they may be killed by her own family (a recent case happened in Reggio Emilia, Italy), or they are forced to commit suicide. Again, where are the liberals – especially the shrieking, hateful, psychotic feminists – when it comes to admitting additional Muslims into this country? Or Europe?

The crux of my argument: Christianity did away with slavery. Islam still condones it and practices it in many countries – and the slaves are usually black.

A quick, condensed, history lesson: slavery has been universal, practiced by Native Americans, Asians, Africans, Europeans. Christianity took over the Roman Empire and such was the “obviousness” of slavery that it was initially not banned (see St. Augustine’s “Confessions”). Eventually, Christianity was the first, sole, authority to declare slavery to be immoral and to forcibly abolish it. It has been that way ever since.

Enter the Muslim hordes and they overran northern Africa, the Near East and Iberia. Iberia was finally freed in 1492. However, Muslim navies had control of the Mediterranean and they periodically captured ships and enslaved Christians. They were treated horribly (be sure to read Milton’s “White Gold” and Ibrahim’s “Sword and Scimitar”. Read them!).

The Iberian Conquistadores took over the Caribbean, where they exterminated the Indians, but they needed labor, so they borrowed a page from the Muslims next door and started to import slaves. About century later, England started colonies in North America, but labor was in short supply. Some black slaves were brought in by individuals. One black man, Anthony Johnson, claimed in a court case that because of African custom, another black man was not an indentured servant but a slave for life (by 1860, 28% of blacks in New Orleans owned slaves). Other blacks begin to use slave labor on a relatively large scale. But the idea of slavery began to gnaw at the white colonists by the end of the 1700s (although it never caused any crisis in conscience with the Spaniards). By the mid-1800s, the disgust with slavery had reached a peak in England and America, and was denounced from Christian pulpits. America plunged into a horrific civil war over it and powerful Britain scoured the seas for slave runners.

However, slavery remained – and has remained although formally abolished – in many Muslim countries, specifically, in Mali, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Sudan, Mauritania (Mauritania was the last country to officially abolish slavery in 1981, though the practice continues). ISIS proudly announced the reintroduction of slavery, and a prominent Saudi cleric has proclaimed that Islam and slavery go hand in hand. To reject slavery is to reject Islam. (Fine. I reject both.)

Incidentally, one of Islam’s great intellectuals, Muqaddimah Ibn Khaldun, wrote: “Therefore, the Negro nation are, as a rule, submissive to slavery, because [Negroes] have little [that is essentially] human and have attributes that are quite similar to those of dumb animals, as we have stated.”

There is also the intolerant bloodthirstiness of the religion, of which we in the West have often seen displayed in the past decades. The proclamation for murder, rape and genocide is enshrined and codified in the Koran: “Whenever you meet unbelievers, cut off their heads” (Sura 47:7) and “Muslims must muster all weapons to terrorize the infidels” (Sura 8:60); “Kill the unbelievers wherever you find them” (Sura 2:191); “Make war on the infidels living in your neighborhood” (Sura 9:123); “When opportunity arises, kill the infidels wherever you catch them” (Sura 9:5); “Any religion other than Islam is not acceptable” (Sura 3:85); “Maim and crucify the infidels if they criticize Islam” (Sura 5:33); “Punish the unbelievers with garments of fire, hooked iron rods, boiling water melt their skin and bellies” (Sura 8:65); “Muslims must not take the infidels as friends” (Sura 3:28); “Terrorize and behead those who believe in scriptures other than the Qur’an” (Sura 8:12); “O you who believe! Do not take the Jews and the Christians for friends; they are friends of each other; and whoever amongst you takes them for a friend, then surely he is one of them; surely Allah does not guide the unjust people” (Sura 5:51); “The punishment of those who wage war against Allah and his messenger and strive after corruption in the land will be to be killed or crucified, or have their hands and feet and genitals cut off, or to be expelled out of the land. Such will be their humiliation in the world, and in the next world they will face an awful horror” (Sura 5:33-34).

Charming religion. Simply charming. When was the last time that you personally heard, or read, of any Christian cleric calling for Christians to commit rape and murder other people?

Muslims even target Barbie dolls while tomatoes are also haram because, you see, tomatoes are Christians (you can read a satire on what the Gospels and, therefore, Christianity would have been like if they had been written from an Islamic viewpoint).

So liberals and some brain-dead conservatives can pretend all they want and proclaim Islam to be “a religion of peace”, perhaps thinking that if they repeat that statement often enough, the jihadists will stop trying to kill the rest of us. But the record proves otherwise.

Christianity has been under unrelenting attack by leftists (ACLU, for example), particularly leftist totalitarians (which may explain why leftists have pushed for Muslim immigration). A few days ago, a Catholic procession was violently attacked in France by leftists, the latest incident to happen. To be Islamophobic is, therefore, a rational choice, one that should be embraced by all humanists, and to that end I will defend Christianity and Judaism. So when someone accuses me of being Islamophobic, my response is: “You say that like it’s a bad thing”.

* Armando Simón is a retired psychologist with a degree in history as well. Among his many books can be found “Very Peculiar Stories”, “A Prison Mosaic”, and “Pandemic or No Pandemic I’m Getting Married!!”