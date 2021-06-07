MONDO

Horror Thriller ‘CURS>R,’ Starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan, Joins Anton’s Cannes Slate

Producer and financier Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “His Dark Materials” and “The Night House,” has announced that its latest production, the feature film “CURS>R,” has wrapped principal photography in the U.K. A dark twist on the ‘80s gaming obsession, the horror thriller stars Asa Butterfield (“Sex Education,” “Greed,” “Hugo”), Iola Evans (“The 100,” “Carnival […]

