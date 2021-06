Spread the love











South Korea enjoyed its biggest weekend box office of 2021 propelled, unusually, by a trio of Hollywood titles. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” topped the chart with a $2.68 million haul, ahead of “Cruella” and “F9.” Aggregate national box office for the three days from Friday to Sunday was $7.12 million, according […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...