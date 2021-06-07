Spread the love
Animated feature film “Lamya’s Poem” has its world premiere next week in competition at Annecy Film Festival. Variety speaks to the director, Alex Kronemer, and debuts the first clip from the film. WestEnd Films, whose library includes Oscar-nominated animation titles such as “The Breadwinner” and “Song of the Sea,” is selling the film and will […]
0 commenti su “First Clip From Annecy Competition Title ‘Lamya’s Poem,’ Director Talks About Power of Poetry, Future Projects (EXCLUSIVE)”