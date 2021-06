Spread the love











Disney’s “Cruella” strut into China on Sunday with a $1.78 million opening day, coming in sixth in a slow weekend behind reigning box office champ “F9,” according to data from Maoyan. Day one China figures for “Cruella” were less than a fourth of the $7.7 million the film grossed on its May 28 opening day […]

