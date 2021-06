Spread the love











In a surprise box office victory, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” triumphed over “A Quiet Place Part II” in the U.S. The latest entry in Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Conjuring” series scared up $24 million in ticket sales from 3,102 North American venues, exceeding initial projections and easily leading domestic charts. […]

