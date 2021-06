Spread the love











Actor Lisa Banes, known for her work in “Cocktail” and “Gone Girl,” is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run scooter accident in New York City, Variety has confirmed. According to the NYPD, police responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. on Friday reporting a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the […]

