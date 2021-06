Spread the love











Christina Ricci has joined the cast of “The Matrix 4.” An updated press kit from Warner Bros. on the untitled film includes Ricci’s name in the all-star cast, which features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few. No details […]

