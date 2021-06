Spread the love











“F9,” the latest installment in Universal’s high octane franchise, has crossed a major box office milestone internationally. The film, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena and Michelle Rodriguez, surpassed the $250 million mark overseas, including a huge $203 million in China. Of course, “F9” carries a massive production budget and will require outsized global ticket sales […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...